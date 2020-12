Tepid tones at the open as the market pauses for breath

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX -0.4%

There are some hints of softness to start the session but it is fitting with the mood this week as the market catches its breath after the unnerving risk rally since November.





S&P 500 and Dow futures are more flat on the day, while Nasdaq futures are down 0.2%.