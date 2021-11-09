European equities open slightly lower to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Slightly softer risk tones at the open

  • Eurostoxx -0.2%
  • Germany DAX -0.1%
  • France CAC 40 -0.3%
  • UK FTSE -0.2%
  • Spain IBEX -0.2%
  • Italy FTSE MIB -0.2%
This mirrors the sluggish mood in US futures, with S&P 500 futures down 0.2%, Nasdaq futures down 0.1%, and Dow futures down 0.2% on the day thus far.

The slight retreat here isn't anything too significant as it comes after a solid run of gains since October and the start of November trading last week.

As mentioned earlier, US indices have been on a roll as of late with the S&P 500 having posted eight straight days of gains - best streak since 1997 - and the Nasdaq having closed higher for eleven consecutive sessions - its best run since December 2019.

