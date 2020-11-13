European equities open slightly softer to start the day
Tepid tones observed as we get the session underway
- Eurostoxx -0.2%
- Germany DAX -0.3%
- France CAC 40 -0.2%
- UK FTSE -0.7%
- Spain IBEX -0.5%
It is largely the same kind of start as we saw yesterday, with US futures reflecting a higher nudge in tech with Nasdaq futures up 0.5% and S&P 500 futures up 0.2%. The less tech-heavy Dow futures are seen flat as the session gets going.
I'd argue that the early gains in tech are still a little fragile with risk looking cautious as investor appetite is now called into question ahead of the weekend. But it also hints at the market reversing the optimism from early in the week on the Pfizer vaccine news.