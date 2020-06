A bit of a softer touch to kick things off on the session

Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.5%





Slightly softer tones observed at the open with the market mood staying more tepid to begin the session. US futures are still keeping closer to flat levels as we are seeing little change across the major currencies space as well.