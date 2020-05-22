European equities open softer to kick start the day

The risk-off tone continues to reverberate as the cash market opens

Eurostoxx -1.4%

Germany DAX -1.4%

France CAC 40 -1.4%

UK FTSE -1.6%

Spain IBEX -1.2%

Hong Kong-China tensions are weighing on broader sentiment in general, with the Hang Seng seen down by over 5% going into the final hour of trading now.





Elsewhere, US futures are also marked lower as a result with Treasury yields also keeping softer. 10-year yields are down by nearly 4 bps to 0.633% currently.





All of this is helping to keep further bids in the yen and dollar as we see the greenback rise to session highs for the day to start European morning trade.



