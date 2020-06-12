European equities open softer to kick start the day

The softer tones are still sticking around

Eurostoxx -0.9%

Germany DAX -0.9%

France CAC 40 -1.0%

UK FTSE -1.0%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

Again, context is important as the bleeding in European equities yesterday was more measured - 4% declines mostly - relative to the rout in US indices where the S&P 500 fell by nearly 6% and the Dow by nearly 7% on the day.





That said, US futures are looking less perky now amid the slight retracement to the moves yesterday with gains being halved on the session:









S&P 500 futures are now up by about 0.6% after having seen gains of around 1.3% earlier.





I reckon if US stocks at any point touch negative territory today, it could easily turn into yet another rout going into the weekend.



