European equities open softer to kick start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The softer tones are still sticking around

  • Eurostoxx -0.9%
  • Germany DAX -0.9%
  • France CAC 40 -1.0%
  • UK FTSE -1.0%
  • Spain IBEX -0.6%
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
Again, context is important as the bleeding in European equities yesterday was more measured - 4% declines mostly - relative to the rout in US indices where the S&P 500 fell by nearly 6% and the Dow by nearly 7% on the day.

That said, US futures are looking less perky now amid the slight retracement to the moves yesterday with gains being halved on the session:

SPX
S&P 500 futures are now up by about 0.6% after having seen gains of around 1.3% earlier.

I reckon if US stocks at any point touch negative territory today, it could easily turn into yet another rout going into the weekend.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose