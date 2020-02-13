European equities open softer to star the day
The risk-off mood continues to stay the course as the cash equity market opens
- Eurostoxx -0.4%
- Germany DAX -0.4%
- France CAC 40 -0.4%
- UK FTSE -0.5%
- Spain IBEX -0.5%
This mirrors the mood that we're seeing with US futures, which are down by 0.5%, as the risk-off mood continues to reverberate in the market.
US 10-year yields are down by 5 bps to 1.583% currently and USD/JPY stays pressured at session lows around 109.72-75 in the European morning.