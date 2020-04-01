European equities open softer to start the day

Risk-off tones prevail to kick start the new month

Eurostoxx -1.2%

Germany DAX -3.0%

France CAC 40 -2.0%

UK FTSE -1.8%

Spain IBEX -2.3%

The softer mood largely reflects that seen in US futures as well, with S&P 500 futures down by ~3% as the European cash market opens. As such, this is underpinning the likes of the dollar and yen in the major currencies space.





In particular, the dollar is looking perky as USD/JPY rises from 107.35 to 107.65 over the past hour or so; with the greenback advancing further against the rest of the bloc too.



