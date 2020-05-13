European equities open softer to start the day

A bit of catch up to the overnight drop in US equities

Eurostoxx -1.2%

Germany DAX -1.3%

France CAC 40 -1.2%

UK FTSE -0.9%

Spain IBEX -1.1%

European indices missed out on the late fall in US stocks overnight, so the early drop we're seeing here is in part to do with some catch up play in that respect.





The overall risk mood so far today is more tepid, with US futures having overcome earlier losses to sit slightly higher on the session currently. S&P 500 futures are up by 0.3%, after having been down by around 0.8% in Asia Pacific trading earlier.





As such, major currencies aren't exactly breaking stride so far today with the kiwi arguably being the only key mover so far but that in part has to do with the RBNZ.



