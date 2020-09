Risk-off vibes emanating to start the session

Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -1.0%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -1.1%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

Softer tones all around with oil also seen down by a little over 1% to $40.60 currently. In the major currencies space, the dollar is still the weakest performer with USD/JPY hovering at the lows at 104.26 - near its 31 July low of 104.19.