European equities open the day on a firmer note

Risk stays a little more upbeat to start the session

Eurostoxx +1.1%

Germany DAX +1.6%

France CAC 40 +1.0%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +1.7%

Investors can take heart in the better-than-expected Chinese trade balance data and increasing chatter about reopening of economies in the region especially, but today's upbeat mood will tested by the start of earnings season in Wall Street later today.





So, let's see how that clash pans out later in the day. For now, risk is keeping firmer with US futures also up by 1.4%. In the currencies space, the dollar remains mildly weaker but nothing too overwhelming as of yet as the session gets going.



