European equities open the day on a firmer note

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Risk stays a little more upbeat to start the session

  • Eurostoxx +1.1%
  • Germany DAX +1.6%
  • France CAC 40 +1.0%
  • UK FTSE +0.8%
  • Spain IBEX +1.7%
ForexLive
Investors can take heart in the better-than-expected Chinese trade balance data and  increasing chatter about reopening of economies in the region especially, but today's upbeat mood will tested by the start of earnings season in Wall Street later today.

So, let's see how that clash pans out later in the day. For now, risk is keeping firmer with US futures also up by 1.4%. In the currencies space, the dollar remains mildly weaker but nothing too overwhelming as of yet as the session gets going.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose