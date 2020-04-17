European equities open the day on a firmer note

The risk-on mood stays the course as the cash market opens

  • Eurostoxx +1.2%
  • Germany DAX +2.8%
  • France CAC 40 +1.5%
  • UK FTSE +2.1%
  • Spain IBEX +2.6%
Though gains have been pared back a little but they are still relatively solid to start the session. S&P 500 futures are also up by about 2.8% to 2,866 now, off its earlier high around 2,884 towards the tail end of Asia Pacific trading.

In the currencies space, there is still some semblance of a risk-on mood but the dollar and yen have both pared earlier losses since early trades.

Elsewhere, gold is back up just above $1,700 after testing its 200-hour moving average while oil is threatening a break lower around $19 currently.
