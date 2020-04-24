European equities open the day on a softer note

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Stocks are down to kick start the session

  • Eurostoxx -1.4%
  • Germany DAX -1.9%
  • France CAC 40 -1.5%
  • UK FTSE -1.3%
  • Spain IBEX -1.6%
As mentioned earlier, the softer tones here largely reflects the lack of urgency by European leaders to firmly get things done while the Gilead drug setback also played a part in tempering with the risk mood since US trading yesterday.

US futures are still looking more tepid, down by around 0.1% currently and that is leaving for a bit of a sluggish start to the session for risk.

However, the euro continues to stay pressured with EUR/USD falling to 1.0738 and is sitting just above that now as the single currency fails to find any encouragement from the disappointing meeting between European leaders yesterday.
See here for global coronavirus case data

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose