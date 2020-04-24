European equities open the day on a softer note

Stocks are down to kick start the session

Eurostoxx -1.4%

Germany DAX -1.9%

France CAC 40 -1.5%

UK FTSE -1.3%

Spain IBEX -1.6%

As mentioned earlier, the softer tones here largely reflects the lack of urgency by European leaders to firmly get things done while the Gilead drug setback also played a part in tempering with the risk mood since US trading yesterday.





US futures are still looking more tepid, down by around 0.1% currently and that is leaving for a bit of a sluggish start to the session for risk.





However, the euro continues to stay pressured with EUR/USD falling to 1.0738 and is sitting just above that now as the single currency fails to find any encouragement from the disappointing meeting between European leaders yesterday.



