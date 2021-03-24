European equities open the day on a softer note

The softer tones stay the course in Europe

Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.8%

France CAC 40 -0.7%

UK FTSE -0.7%

Spain IBEX -0.8%

This owes to a bit of a catch up to the late fall in US equities yesterday but also as the more dour mood from Asia translates over. Adding to that is some worries about extended lockdowns across the region for Q2.





US futures though are keeping calmer with S&P 500 futures and Dow futures little changed while Nasdaq futures are up 0.3%.





In FX though, the dollar and yen continue to stretch gains across the board and that is something to keep an eye out for in case it dampens sentiment again later today.



