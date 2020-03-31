European equities open the day on firmer footing

A more positive start to the day

  • Eurostoxx +1.3%
  • Germany DAX +1.5%
  • France CAC 40 +1.3%
  • UK FTSE +1.1%
  • Spain IBEX +1.1%
Decent gains across the board with US futures also sitting about 0.5% higher to start the session. The market mood is a bit more mixed with bonds also staying bid so far, 10-year Treasury yields are down by nearly 4 bps to 0.69%.

In the currencies space, the dollar is continuing to keep firm as EUR/USD tracks just under the 1.1000 handle while USD/JPY is creeping higher towards 108.50 currently.

