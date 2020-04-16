European equities open the day on firmer footing
Stocks climb to start the session
- Eurostoxx +1.2%
- Germany DAX +1.4%
- France CAC 40 +1.1%
- UK FTSE +0.8%
- Spain IBEX +1.5%
This comes as US futures are also keeping higher on the day currently, with S&P 500 futures up by 0.9% at the moment. The market is leaning towards some traces of optimism for now but things can quickly change in this environment so be careful.
The dollar has eased a little after more solid gains earlier, though most dollar pairs are finding themselves trapped in between or around their key hourly moving averages. That is still hinting at some indecision about the current market mood in my view.