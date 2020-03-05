European equities open the day with minor gains

The overall risk mood remains more tepid to start the session though

  • Eurostoxx +0.5%
  • Germany DAX +0.4%
  • France CAC 40 +0.4%
  • UK FTSE +0.1%
  • Spain IBEX +0.5%
The early gains owe to a bit of catch-up to the solid performance by US stocks overnight, but the mood is tempered by US futures today - which are down by ~0.8% currently.

Meanwhile, Treasury yields are still looking heavy to start the morning with 10-yer yields down by 3 bps to 1.02% at the moment. That is keeping the pressure on yen pairs with USD/JPY at 107.30 now just off lows of 107.19 earlier.

The rest of the major currencies bloc is not doing a whole lot, still stuck in narrow ranges.

