European equities open the day with minor gains
The overall risk mood remains more tepid to start the session though
- Eurostoxx +0.5%
- Germany DAX +0.4%
- France CAC 40 +0.4%
- UK FTSE +0.1%
- Spain IBEX +0.5%
The early gains owe to a bit of catch-up to the solid performance by US stocks overnight, but the mood is tempered by US futures today - which are down by ~0.8% currently.
Meanwhile, Treasury yields are still looking heavy to start the morning with 10-yer yields down by 3 bps to 1.02% at the moment. That is keeping the pressure on yen pairs with USD/JPY at 107.30 now just off lows of 107.19 earlier.
The rest of the major currencies bloc is not doing a whole lot, still stuck in narrow ranges.