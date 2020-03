Hopes of global central bank stimulus is helping to give stocks a lift

Eurostoxx +1.1%

Germany DAX +1.5%

France CAC 40 +1.6%

UK FTSE +1.9%

Spain IBEX +2.0%

A bit of a reprieve after the bloodbath last week as the market is able to take heart in central bank and government action to alleviate pressure off the economy - for now at least. US futures have also surged higher and that is helping with the mood to start the session: