European equities open the day with solid gains

Strong risk-on tones observed to start the day

Eurostoxx +2.4%

Germany DAX +3.8%

France CAC 40 +2.6%

UK FTSE +2.4%

Spain IBEX +2.2%

Solid gains across the board as we begin the session with a risk-on tilt once again, with US futures also extending to session highs over the past few minutes.





For some context, the DAX is now trading by 23% higher than its lowest close this year on 18 March. In the currencies space, the aussie continues to lead the charge amid the risk-on mood with AUD/USD up by 1.4% to 0.6174 currently.



