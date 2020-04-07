European equities open the day with solid gains

Strong risk-on tones observed to start the day

  • Eurostoxx +2.4%
  • Germany DAX +3.8%
  • France CAC 40 +2.6%
  • UK FTSE +2.4%
  • Spain IBEX +2.2%
Solid gains across the board as we begin the session with a risk-on tilt once again, with US futures also extending to session highs over the past few minutes.

For some context, the DAX is now trading by 23% higher than its lowest close this year on 18 March. In the currencies space, the aussie continues to lead the charge amid the risk-on mood with AUD/USD up by 1.4% to 0.6174 currently.

