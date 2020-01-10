European equities open with mild gains to start the day
A slightly more positive mood as investors await the US jobs report
- Eurostoxx +0.2%
- Germany DAX +0.3%
- France CAC 40 +0.2%
- UK FTSE +0.3%
- Spain IBEX +0.3%
This just reaffirms the more steady risk tone as we begin European morning trade. The overall mood mirrors that of US futures, which are up by ~0.2% after record closes being set by Wall St in overnight trading.
In the currencies space, not much is happening with USD/JPY still tracking around 109.55-60 over the past few hours as traders and investors are all waiting on the US jobs report.