European equities open with mild gains to start the day

A slightly more positive mood as investors await the US jobs report

  • Eurostoxx +0.2%
  • Germany DAX +0.3%
  • France CAC 40 +0.2%
  • UK FTSE +0.3%
  • Spain IBEX +0.3%
This just reaffirms the more steady risk tone as we begin European morning trade. The overall mood mirrors that of US futures, which are up by ~0.2% after record closes being set by Wall St in overnight trading.

In the currencies space, not much is happening with USD/JPY still tracking around 109.55-60 over the past few hours as traders and investors are all waiting on the US jobs report.

