The pain train continues for equities this week





Eurostoxx -3.4%

Germany DAX -3.8%

France CAC 40 -3.5%

UK FTSE -3.3%

Spain IBEX -3.4%

It is pretty much a bloodbath for risk assets this week as the market continues to be engulfed by fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. With the amount of panic and hysteria in the market, the V-shaped recovery that will eventually come is going to be quite something.