European equities pare earlier losses in down and up start to the trading day

The DAX is now racing higher after the push lower in the opening hour

A quick turnaround in early trading is now seeing European equities pare earlier losses with the DAX even trading to highs and gaining further ground, following the announcement by the ECB to introduce more liquidity measures into the market.





The DAX is now up by 0.6% with most European indices also seeing early losses pared to flat levels currently. Elsewhere, US futures have also trimmed losses from just over 1% to around 0.6% to 0.7% at the moment.





In the currencies space, the dollar has lost earlier gains with cable even pushing back above its 100-hour moving average to 1.2464 after having hit a low of 1.2404 earlier.





AUD/USD has also pared its earlier losses to move a little higher now to 0.6880.



