European equities pare losses after the softer open earlier

DAX now creeps into positive territory

That is the same for the Stoxx 600 and CAC 40 indices as well. Meanwhile, we have seen US futures also pare losses of over 2% just now to just a little over 1% currently.





The overall mood can be argued to still be more cautious, but it seems like the market is largely waiting on confirmation from Wall Street before chasing any serious moves.





The thought is that yesterday would see a retracement to the moves on Wednesday before some element of fear reasserts itself, but dip buyers may have something else to say ahead of the weekend.





Major currencies are still little changed for the most part, although AUD/USD has climbed from 0.7012 to 0.7043 now. The high earlier today @ 0.7056 is likely to keep a lid on things for now, with further resistance seen @ 0.7075 after.





Other than that, the dollar is keeping steadier throughout with little action of note in the opening few hours in European morning trade so far.



