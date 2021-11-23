European equities pressured lower so far on the session

Eurostoxx -1.5%

Germany DAX -1.4%

France CAC 40 -1.3%

UK FTSE -0.6%

Spain IBEX -1.2%

For some indices, this is so far set to be the worst session in almost two months if the losses stick around. But the mood music isn't playing out too well for equities at the moment with US futures also extending declines on the day.