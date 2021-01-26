US futures trim losses, European equities push higher in opening hour

A bit of a mixed picture in the European morning again

European indices are gaining to start the session, bucking the more defensive risk mood since Asian trading with US futures also now starting to trim losses. A snapshot:





Germany DAX +1.0%

Eurostoxx +0.5%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Italy MIB flat



Italian stocks are mostly lagging as politics continue to steal the show there, with Italian PM Conte expected to hand in his resignation later in the day to form a new coalition.





Elsewhere though, S&P 500 futures have trimmed losses to 0.3% or 12 points now after having been as much as 0.7% lower or by 26 points earlier in the session.





The push and pull looks set to continue as we count down to the Fed tomorrow.