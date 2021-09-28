European equities see a softer open on the day

Surging bond yields weigh on equities sentiment

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

It generally isn't a problem until it is, when trying to gauge the impact of rising yields on stocks. In this case, the latest surge higher in the past hour or so has weighed on sentiment somewhat as tech stocks are being hit the hardest.





A look at US futures sees Nasdaq futures down 0.8%, S&P 500 futures down 0.3%, and Dow futures turning flat after its earlier gains.





This is keeping the dollar more buoyed as it leads the charge to start the session in FX.



