European equities see early gains wither, dollar firms

European indices are now seeing slight losses on the session

The mild optimism is fast turning on its head in Europe, and this could spell some trouble for risk assets to kick start the new week. It's still early in the day and the market is stretching its muscles, so let's see if this sentiment can last through to US trading.





US futures are also now trading closer to flat levels now though, so bear that in mind. Again, my eyes will be glued on the S&P 500 index this week as there are key levels to watch in the form of the 61.8 retracement level as well as the key daily moving averages:









In any case, over to the currencies space. The mildly softer tones in equities is helping the dollar to firm across the board as we see AUD/USD ease to a low of 0.6500 and NZD/USD even falling slightly under 0.6100.





EUR/USD has also fallen to 1.0810 while cable eased to a low of 1.2347 before recovering to near 1.2370 currently as sellers are keeping the pressure on both pairs now.



