European equities see little change at the open

A bit of flat tones observed in early trades

  • Eurostoxx flat
  • Germany DAX +0.2%
  • France CAC 40 flat
  • UK FTSE +0.2%
  • Spain IBEX -0.1%
The overall mood in markets continue to be more sluggish to start the day as we continue to wait on more key developments in US-China trade. The fact that the Fed meeting is looming in the background now also isn't helping to give traders much reason to move.

USD/JPY is keeping at 108.74, little changed on the day as well. Bond yields are a tad lower to start the session but there hasn't been any notable spillover to other asset classes just yet.

