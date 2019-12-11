European equities see little change at the open

A bit of flat tones observed in early trades

Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

The overall mood in markets continue to be more sluggish to start the day as we continue to wait on more key developments in US-China trade. The fact that the Fed meeting is looming in the background now also isn't helping to give traders much reason to move.





USD/JPY is keeping at 108.74, little changed on the day as well. Bond yields are a tad lower to start the session but there hasn't been any notable spillover to other asset classes just yet.



