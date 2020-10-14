European equities see little change to kick start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Tepid tones observed in Europe to start the session

  • Eurostoxx +0.1%
  • Germany DAX -0.1%
  • France CAC 40 +0.1%
  • UK FTSE +0.5%
  • Spain IBEX +0.1%
Elsewhere, US futures are still keeping a little more optimistic with S&P 500 futures up ~0.4% while Nasdaq futures are up ~0.6%. However, once again the bond market and currencies aren't really singing to that tune.

10-year Treasury yields are down 0.5 bps to 0.722% while in the currencies space, not much is happening besides an extended fall in the pound below 1.2900.


This now puts the focus on support around 1.2875-80 with the 50.0 retracement level of the recent swing move higher @ 1.2879 being tested as well.

In turn, that is propping up UK stocks as we get things going on the session.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose