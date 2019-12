The risk mood remains tentative in anticipation of Trump's tariffs decision

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

US futures are also up by just 0.1% currently with bond yields keeping mildly higher after a bit of a drop in overnight trading. I reckon risk will remain more choppy for now given that we still have to wait and wonder on Trump's tariffs decision ahead of the weekend.