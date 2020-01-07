European equities see mild gains at the open

Gains have been tempered by the earlier headline regarding Iran's retaliation

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.7%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

As mentioned earlier, I doubt markets will be too disheartened by the Iran's reported retaliation 'scenarios' as it just reaffirms more threats by Tehran without actual military action being taken - just yet.





USD/JPY is now back to flat levels at 108.39 while bond yields are starting to creep back higher as we get things going on the session. I reckon from hereon, markets will continue to turn a blind eye to the situation until the first hint of real military action is taken.



