European equities see mixed start to the day

Opening gains erased as US futures also fall

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.1% No major headlines are crossing but risk is retreating slightly after a bit of a more optimistic start. Germany's DAX got off to a 0.3% gain at the open but is now down 0.3% as US futures also dip a little in the opening stages in Europe.





S&P 500 futures are now down 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.3%.





If anything, it reflects some sense of caution ahead of the US CPI release later today.