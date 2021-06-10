European equities see mixed start to the day
Opening gains erased as US futures also fall
- Eurostoxx -0.2%
- Germany DAX -0.3%
- France CAC 40 flat
- UK FTSE +0.1%
- Spain IBEX +0.1%
No major headlines are crossing but risk is retreating slightly after a bit of a more optimistic start. Germany's DAX got off to a 0.3% gain at the open but is now down 0.3% as US futures also dip a little in the opening stages in Europe.
S&P 500 futures are now down 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.3%.
If anything, it reflects some sense of caution ahead of the US CPI release later today.