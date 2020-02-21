European equities see red at the open

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

European stocks are lower as virus fears continue to grip the market

  • Eurostoxx -0.4%
  • Germany DAX 0.5%
  • France CAC 40 -0.5%
  • UK FTSE -0.4%
  • Spain IBEX -0.5%
ForexLive
The softer risk mood continues to persist as we begin European trading, with Treasury yields also at the lows of the day. US 10-year yields are now down by 4.6 bps to 1.47% and in turn is starting to see yen pairs dragged lower across the board.

USD/JPY is down to 111.58 as the correction after the recent rally is beginning to take hold.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose