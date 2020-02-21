European equities see red at the open

European stocks are lower as virus fears continue to grip the market

Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX 0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

The softer risk mood continues to persist as we begin European trading, with Treasury yields also at the lows of the day. US 10-year yields are now down by 4.6 bps to 1.47% and in turn is starting to see yen pairs dragged lower across the board.





USD/JPY is down to 111.58 as the correction after the recent rally is beginning to take hold.



