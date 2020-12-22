European equities see some stability to start the day after yesterday's decline

European stocks open slightly higher on the session

Eurostoxx +0.4%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

Modest gains at the open but that also could be in part to do with some catchup to US equities after the late recovery in trading yesterday.





While there might be some hints of stability in European stocks, the market mood is less suggestive of anything too overly optimistic.





S&P 500 futures are down 0.3% while 10-year Treasury yields are down 2 bps to 0.914%. Meanwhile, the dollar is also sitting firmer across the board. That said, it is also in part Christmas week trading and I shared some thoughts on that here



