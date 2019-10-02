European equities show risk is still firmly off

Global growth concerns and hard Brexit risk weighs on the indices





Dax: -1.24%

UK FTSE: -1.64%

Euro Stoxx: -1.37%

France 40 (CAC): -1.65%

IBEX:-1.31%

Italian FTSE:-1.03%

Risk off tone settled and could increase more on hard Brexit concerns after EU reject Boris's reported Brexit plans. Boris still has to deliver the actual plans, but the initial reading is bad news for the GBP. However, will Boris look for an extension? The answer is probably not as he has been clear about the Oct 31 deadline.