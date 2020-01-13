European equities skid a little, turn negative

A little hiccup on the day for risk trades?

The DAX is now down by 0.4% with European equity indices also falling to session lows across the board on the day. The Eurostoxx is also down by 0.3% in a bit of a one-way move lower in the past half an hour.





So far, there's no strong hints of risk aversion in other spaces as bonds are still weaker but gold is starting to creep back above its 200-hour moving average. USD/JPY is still keeping near session highs around 109.85 though.





We'll have to see what North American traders make of this but as mentioned earlier, as we close in on the US-China trade deal this Wednesday, just be wary of hints of profit-taking activity - especially with US stocks sitting close to fresh record highs.



