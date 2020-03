European equity indices look set to enter a bear market if the losses hold





Eurostoxx -7.4%

Germany DAX -8.0%

France CAC 40 -4.8%

UK FTSE -8.1%

Spain IBEX -7.1%

With the fall across the board, most major European indices look set to enter a technical bear market (20% decline from the highs). Here's a look at the DAX: