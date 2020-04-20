European equities slightly higher at the open
Though the upbeat mood is not really shared across the market
- Eurostoxx +0.6%
- Germany DAX +0.5%
- France CAC 40 +0.6%
- UK FTSE +0.3%
- Spain IBEX +0.5%
It is a rare day where European stocks are keeping slightly higher but US futures are actually lower on the day, down by about 0.5% as we get things going on the session.
The overall risk mood remains more tepid, with Treasury yields keeping near flat levels while the dollar is holding slightly firmer; though dollar gains have eased a little from earlier.
EUR/USD is now at 1.0860 after touching a low of 1.0841 as we also see USD/CAD back off the 1.4100 handle to 1.4076 currently.