European equities slightly higher at the open

Though the upbeat mood is not really shared across the market

  • Eurostoxx +0.6%
  • Germany DAX +0.5%
  • France CAC 40 +0.6%
  • UK FTSE +0.3%
  • Spain IBEX +0.5%
It is a rare day where European stocks are keeping slightly higher but US futures are actually lower on the day, down by about 0.5% as we get things going on the session.

The overall risk mood remains more tepid, with Treasury yields keeping near flat levels while the dollar is holding slightly firmer; though dollar gains have eased a little from earlier.

EUR/USD is now at 1.0860 after touching a low of 1.0841 as we also see USD/CAD back off the 1.4100 handle to 1.4076 currently.
