Stocks in Europe are a little higher to start the day

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

US futures have shaved some of its earlier gains to around 0.4% now, as the optimism is also tempered with a little at the cash market open in Europe. For now, the dollar is still keeping weaker across the board with EUR/USD at the highs around 1.0868.