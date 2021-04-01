European equities slightly higher at the open today

A modestly positive start to the session

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX flat This comes as US futures extend slightly higher with S&P 500 futures up 0.2%, Nasdaq futures up 0.6%, and Dow futures now flat on the day.





Treasury yields are also keeping calmer, with 10-year yields seen down 1.5 bps to 1.725% so that is somewhat helping with the risk mood overall as well.





So far, European investors are less concerned about lockdowns in its own region and still hoping for US to carry the torch ahead of the Easter holidays.