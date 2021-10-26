European equities slightly higher to kick start the day
Equities keep a more positive mood for now
- Eurostoxx +0.1%
- Germany DAX +0.5%
- France CAC 40 +0.1%
- UK FTSE +0.2%
- Spain IBEX flat
- Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%
US futures are also keeping firmer, so that is contributing to the more positive risk mood so far on the day. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.6%, and Dow futures are up 0.2% as we get things underway.
In FX, changes are relatively light across the board though with the aussie holding a slight edge while the yen is the notable laggard to start the session.
USD/JPY is trading near the highs as price is testing the 114.00 level currently.