European equities slightly higher to start the day
Slight gains at the cash market open
- Eurostoxx +0.5%
- Germany DAX +0.3%
- France CAC 40 +0.8%
- UK FTSE +0.1%
- Spain IBEX +0.7%
The gains are decent but they aren't overly suggestive of any major risk-on sentiment in the market as we continue to navigate with a bit of caution for now. The dollar was mildly weaker earlier but has settled closer to flat levels currently.
US futures are still up by 0.4% with 10-year Treasury yields up by nearly 1 bps to 0.628%.