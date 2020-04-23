European equities slightly higher to start the day

Slight gains at the cash market open

  • Eurostoxx +0.5%
  • Germany DAX +0.3%
  • France CAC 40 +0.8%
  • UK FTSE +0.1%
  • Spain IBEX +0.7%
The gains are decent but they aren't overly suggestive of any major risk-on sentiment in the market as we continue to navigate with a bit of caution for now. The dollar was mildly weaker earlier but has settled closer to flat levels currently.

US futures are still up by 0.4% with 10-year Treasury yields up by nearly 1 bps to 0.628%.
