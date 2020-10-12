European equities open slightly higher to start the day
The gains are relatively modest for now
- Eurostoxx +0.2%
- Germany DAX +0.3%
- France CAC 40 +0.1%
- UK FTSE -0.2%
- Spain IBEX +0.2%
The mood largely fits with that of US futures, which are up ~0.2% currently. Just be reminded that it is a partial US holiday today, with the Treasuries cash market closed.
Major currencies are still keeping little changed in general, though the pound is a slightly higher as cable makes its way towards 1.3058 now at session highs.