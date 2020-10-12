European equities open slightly higher to start the day

The gains are relatively modest for now

Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

The mood largely fits with that of US futures, which are up ~0.2% currently. Just be reminded that it is a partial US holiday today, with the Treasuries cash market closed.





Major currencies are still keeping little changed in general, though the pound is a slightly higher as cable makes its way towards 1.3058 now at session highs.



