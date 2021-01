Slightly more positive tones at the open today

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

This mirrors the mild gains in US futures, with S&P 500 futures up 8 points or 0.2% and Nasdaq futures are up 0.3% to get the session underway.





The minor pullback in the DAX in the past two sessions hasn't amounted to much, with price levels keeping above the high seen last year still: