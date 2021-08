Risk mood resting comfortably to start the session

Eurostoxx +0.1%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX flat

Italy FTSE MIB +0.1%

This comes with US futures also holding higher, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3%. Equities look to be continuing the momentum from last week while in FX, the dollar is trading lower across the board to kick start European morning trade.