European equities slightly lower at the open today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Slightly softer tones amid risk aversion in the market

  • Eurostoxx -0.2%
  • Germany DAX -0.3%
  • France CAC 40 -0.3%
  • UK FTSE -0.4%
  • Spain IBEX -0.7%
ForexLive
This continues to mirror the mood in US futures, which are down by about 0.6% to 0.7% currently. The market is leaning towards being more risk averse after a more optimistic take yesterday as we see bonds track higher as well in trading today.

US 10-year yields are down by 4 bps to 0.71% now, keeping the yen underpinned while the overall mood is weighing on the aussie and kiwi in particular. AUD/USD is now testing its 100-hour moving average as it falls to 0.6355-60 levels.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose