European equities slightly lower at the open today

Slightly softer tones amid risk aversion in the market

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.3%

France CAC 40 -0.3%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

This continues to mirror the mood in US futures, which are down by about 0.6% to 0.7% currently. The market is leaning towards being more risk averse after a more optimistic take yesterday as we see bonds track higher as well in trading today.





US 10-year yields are down by 4 bps to 0.71% now, keeping the yen underpinned while the overall mood is weighing on the aussie and kiwi in particular. AUD/USD is now testing its 100-hour moving average as it falls to 0.6355-60 levels.



