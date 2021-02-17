European equities slightly lower at the open today

A sluggish start to the session for European stocks

Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.1%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.3% The market mood is looking a bit more tepid but there isn't any major suggestions of risk aversion just yet, with US futures keeping flatter as we get things underway.





The rout in Treasuries is also hitting a pause for the time being but keep an eye on things ahead of the US open later today. That should offer more clues to the market as the focus stays on the reflation narrative in trading this week.