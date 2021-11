Eurostoxx -0.2%

Germany DAX -0.2%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

US futures are also mildly lower, down by just under 0.1% as the overall risk mood remains more tentative and cautious to start the day. All eyes are still on the Fed but the retreat in bond yields is also keeping traders more anxious in general for the time being.