It could have been much worse but fears are abating

Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.7%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.5%

Eurostoxx futures were down by ~1.7% at one point during the day but we're seeing much more modest losses in the cash equity market as we get things going. It is a similar story across all asset classes as fears from US-Iran tensions are beginning to ebb.