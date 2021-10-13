European equities slightly softer to start the day

The overall risk mood remains more tepid

  • Eurostoxx -0.3%
  • Germany DAX flat
  • France CAC 40 -0.2%
  • UK FTSE -0.4%
  • Spain IBEX -0.4%
It looks like the more cautious tones are likely to continue to play out on the session as we await US CPI data and the FOMC minutes later today.

In FX, the dollar is slightly softer as well with the euro and pound holding light gains but USD/JPY is back up to 113.55 from around 113.45 earlier. Overall changes are also relatively minor among major currencies for the time being.

