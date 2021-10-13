European equities slightly softer to start the day

The overall risk mood remains more tepid

Eurostoxx -0.3%

Germany DAX flat

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.4%

Spain IBEX -0.4%





In FX, the dollar is slightly softer as well with the euro and pound holding light gains but USD/JPY is back up to 113.55 from around 113.45 earlier. Overall changes are also relatively minor among major currencies for the time being.



